IT Minister Vaishnaw welcomes Intel to India after company lauds Centre's decision on semiconductors

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Intel--a US-based tech giant and chipmaker-- to India after Intel Foundry Services president Dr Randhir Thakur congratulated the minster over the central government's decision on design and manufacturing of semiconductor chips in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:07 IST
Representative image (Picture credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Intel--a US-based tech giant and chipmaker-- to India after Intel Foundry Services president Dr Randhir Thakur congratulated the minster over the central government's decision on design and manufacturing of semiconductor chips in India. "Intel - welcome to India," tweeted Union Minister.

The minister was replying to a tweet by Thakur congratulating India over incentives extended by the central government for semiconductor designs and manufacturing. "Congratulation to Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajeev Chandrasekhar for Semiconductor design and manufacturing incentives for India as hub for electronics and semiconductors,' tweeted Thakur.

"Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging and logistics," he added. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision in the field of electronics in which the development of a complete ecosystem could take place within the country including design, fabrication, testing and packaging. It would take investment of Rs 76,000 crore. Today we have reached USD75 billion in electronics manufacturing in 7 years. With the pace that we are moving at, in the next 6 years, we will reach USD300 billion in electronics manufacturing, " Ashwini Vaishnaw had said earlier. Intel Foundry Services deals with designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuits by establishing and demonstrating a semiconductor IP ecosystem to develop and fabricate test chips on Intel 18A, Intel's most advanced process technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

