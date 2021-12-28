Left Menu

Ajanta Pharma board approves up to Rs 286-crore share buyback plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:47 IST
Ajanta Pharma board approves up to Rs 286-crore share buyback plan
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday said its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to Rs 286-crore, wherein the drug maker will buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 2,550 apiece.

The company's board has approved buyback of up to 11,20,000 fully paid-up shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 2,550 per share payable in cash, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The total pay-out towards buyback of shares will be not exceeding Rs 356 crore, including a share buyback consideration not exceeding Rs 286 crore and tax not exceeding Rs 70 crore, on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process, it added.

''This buyback represents 1.29 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company and 9.89 per cent of the paid-up share capital and free reserves of the company as per the audited financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021,'' the drug firm stated.

The Record date for the same has been fixed as January 14, 2022, it added.

Mumbai-based Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having presence in domestic and various international markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021