K N Prasad to takeover as Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts' MD

He will take charge from K G Mohan Kumar after getting appointed by the Board of Directors in a meeting to be held in January 2022, the company said in a statement.In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for strategic direction of TKAPs operations in India, it added.Prasad has a total of 33 years of experience, including more than 20 years at TKAP.

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd (TKAP) on Tuesday announced a top level management change with K N Prasad set to takeover as its managing director. Currently, Prasad is serving as the senior vice president of the company. He will take charge from K G Mohan Kumar after getting appointed by the Board of Directors in a meeting to be held in January 2022, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for strategic direction of TKAP's operations in India, it added.

Prasad has a total of 33 years of experience, including more than 20 years at TKAP. He brings with him rich experience in diverse areas covering production, engineering and quality besides in-depth sector knowledge and deep understanding of the evolving industry scenario. This is expected to further contribute to overall growth of the company at this critical juncture, the company said.

