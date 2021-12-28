Left Menu

Magestic Garbh Sanskar announces their 6 Day Garbhsanskar Virtual Workshop

Making efforts to propagate the knowledge of a healthy pregnancy, Magestic Garbh Sanskar announced its 6 Days Garbhsanskar Workshop on Zoom and YouTube live for 27 Dec 2021 to 1 Jan 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:15 IST
Magestic Garbh Sanskar announces their 6 Day Garbhsanskar Virtual Workshop
Magestic Garbh Sanskar announces their 6 Days Garbhsanskar Virtual Workshop. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/TPT): Making efforts to propagate the knowledge of a healthy pregnancy, Magestic Garbh Sanskar announced its 6 Days Garbhsanskar Workshop on Zoom and YouTube live for 27 Dec 2021 to 1 Jan 2022. To increase awareness, they have also created the world's first garbhsanskar mobile applications (Garbh Sanskar Guru & Pregnancy Guru) and have trained lakhs of mothers for Garbhsanskar. They have also opened more than 27 franchises across the country.

Majestic Garbh Sanskar organizes free live workshops for early pregnant women and pregnant planners. Recently they have completed their 6 day workshop (13 to 18 Dec. 2021) and over 2150 Pregnant and Planning couples have joined their 6 Day Garbhsanskar Workshop on Zoom and YouTube live. With this workshop all mothers experience this beautiful emotion and enjoy their pregnancy. The workshop focuses on talking about proven methods for overcoming stress, worry, and negativity, the influence of a mother's positive lifestyle on the brain development of her children, and discovering how to have a happy, healthy, and brilliant baby.

The advantages of attending this workshop include knowing on how to connect with the unborn baby, staying happy and healthy, learn how to prepare for normal delivery and give natural birth, how to harbor a positive mindset during pregnancy and passing it without painful and stress. Garbh Sanskar's objective is to improve the lives of children with prenatal education and a disciplined lifestyle offered by a highly skilled team. They are trying for India to become the Universal leader via the Vedic knowledge of Garbh Sanskar.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021