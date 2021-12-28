Left Menu

Four fishermen killed in road mishap

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:17 IST
Four fishermen killed in road mishap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four fishermen were killed and over 20 others injured when the minibus carrying them collided with an insulated van at Chavara in southern Kollam district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The fishermen were proceeding from Vizhinjam to Beypore in northern Kozhikode district when it collided with the insulated van, heading to Neendakara.

The van overturned soon after ramming the minibus.

All the injured persons have been hospitalized, police added.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021