Four fishermen killed in road mishap

Four fishermen were killed and over 20 others injured when the minibus carrying them collided with an insulated van at Chavara in southern Kollam district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The fishermen were proceeding from Vizhinjam to Beypore in northern Kozhikode district when it collided with the insulated van, heading to Neendakara.

The van overturned soon after ramming the minibus.

All the injured persons have been hospitalized, police added.