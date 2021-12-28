EVRE partners with Zyngo for parking, charging infrastructure solutions

Electric vehicle charging service provider EVRE on Tuesday said it has partnered with EV logistics platform Zyngo for parking and charging infrastructure solutions. Under this partnership, EVRE will offer 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India within the next 24 months, which will be utilised by Zyngo and other EV fleet owners, the company said in a statement.

Zyngo will use these chargers to extend its last-mile access as it looks to leverage increased growth opportunities through geographical expansion, while EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure. In the first phase, EVRE will support Zyngo with 500 charging stations for its EV fleet of 500 EVs. EVRE will lease the land, provide parking and charging infrastructure, operate and maintain, and take care of the insurance, safety and security of these hubs, it added.

''Over the next few months, as Zyngo expands to new cities, EVRE will provide the support to park and charge this dedicated EV fleet with its existing and upcoming infrastructure at respective locations,'' the statement said.

Also, Zyngo will integrate demand aggregation, supply optimisation, connectivity to charging infrastructure, and help EVRE determine where to install charging stations for better utilisation, it added.

The 5,000 chargers will be integrated with the rest of the EV ecosystem across the country through the EVRE App. This will enable two and three-wheeler Zyngo fleet operators with slow and fast unmanned smart chargers that are capable of metering, billing and payment collection.

Commenting on the partnership, EVRE Co-Founder and CEO Krishna K Jasti said the company aims to increase new business value through co-creation with services and businesses and is looking to develop an integrated ecosystem for EV fleet owners as well as EV users across the country.

''Zyngo, with its unique proposition, is an apt partner as both the organizations will mutually benefit from the cross-utilization of resources in the EV ecosystem,'' Jasti added.

Zyngo Founder andCEO Prateek Rao said Zyngo has been pushing for electrification of hyperlocal delivery services across e-commerce spectrum and the initiative requires collaborations to enable the empanelment of EV ecosystem in the Last mile delivery space. ''EVRE's tech advanced charging infra combined with Zyngo's fully competent and advanced logistics tech platform and fleet management will strive the EV ecosystem and enable faster adoption,'' Rao added.

