CESL distributes 50 lakh bulbs under Gram Ujala

State-owned CESL has achieved a milestone of 50 lakh LED bulb distribution under the flagship Gram Ujala programme.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has achieved a remarkable milestone of distributing 50 lakh LED bulbs under the Project Crore of their Gram Ujala programme, the power ministry said in a statement.

Gram Ujala's scheme is being implemented in rural households in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Under the able leadership of Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh, CESL began this illuminating the villages journey in March this year. On the National Energy Conservation Day 2021 this month, CESL achieved the milestone of distributing 10 lakh bulbs in a single day.

CESL is providing high-quality 7-watt and 12-watt LED bulbs with a 3-year guarantee at a cost of Rs 10 per bulb in exchange of working incandescent bulbs. Every household can exchange a maximum of five bulbs. The distribution has resulted in energy savings of 71,99,68,373.28 units per year with cost savings of Rs 250 crore per year in the rural areas of aforementioned states. The programme is active till March 31, 2022.

CESL Managing Director and CEO Mahua Acharya said this programme is to ensure holistic development of rural ecosystem.

Under the leadership of the Union power minister, CESL is constantly working towards providing better illumination in the rural parts of five states. ''Working on the same financial model of carbon credits, we will be expanding this to rural parts of other states upon completion of Project Crore,'' she added.

CESL is supported by C-Quest Capital in the entire distribution journey under SHINE programme.

C-Quest Capital Chief Executive Officer Ken Newcombe said using carbon finance as the means to achieve energy efficiency in rural India is a powerful use of carbon markets. ''Doing this at scale is tremendous. Today's 50 lakh milestone is an important marker in this admirable programme of the Government of India which we are proud to co-finance and facilitate.'' CESL is a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy.

