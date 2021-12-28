Income Tax refunds of over Rs 1.49 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

Income Tax refunds of over Rs 1.49 lakh crore have been issued to 1.45 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

This includes 1.07 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 31, 2021), amounting to Rs 21,021 crore. More than 4.67 crore ITRs for the 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed till December 27.

In a tweet, the department said Income Tax refunds of Rs 50,793 crore have been issued to over 1.42 crore entities, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 98,504 crore have been issued in over 2.19 lakh cases.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,49,297 crore to more than 1.45 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 27th December 2021,'' the I-T department tweeted.

