SpiceTech develops digital library of documents used by pilots in cockpit

SpiceTech, a subsidiary of SpiceJet, on Tuesday, said it has developed a digital library of documents used by pilots in the cockpit.

The library has been named 'Pilot Docs' and it eliminates the need to carry a large number of paper manuals on the aircraft, SpiceTech's press release stated.

Pilot Docs contributes to the airline's overall sustainability initiative, enhances safety through easy and immediate access to relevant information in any situation, eliminates compliance errors, and augments operational efficiency, it mentioned.

Pilot Docs has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for use on SpiceJet's Boeing 737 aircraft fleet, it noted.

The library is already being used on the B737 aircraft fleet on a trial basis along with a similar product from a foreign provider, it mentioned.

''With DGCA approval, the airline will fully transition to Pilot Docs resulting in substantial savings for SpiceJet,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)