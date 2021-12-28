Left Menu

Torrent Pharma to launch Molnupiravir under Molnutor brand name to treat COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:25 IST
Torrent Pharma to launch Molnupiravir under Molnutor brand name to treat COVID-19
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it will launch MSD and Ridgeback's molnupiravir under the brand name Molnutor in India for the treatment of COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Torrent Pharma inked a non-exclusive voluntary licensing pact with MSD for manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Molnupiravir in more than 100 low-and middle-income markets, including India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), based on the review of clinical data of Molnupiravir, has approved the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults for restricted emergency use in India.

Molnupiravir is the oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults.

