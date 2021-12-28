Left Menu

Cipla to launch Molnupiravir under Cipmolnu brand name for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image
Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it plans to launch antiviral drug Molnupiravir for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death, under the brand name Cipmolnu.

The Mumbai-based firm said it plans to soon make Cipmolnu 200mg capsules available at all leading pharmacies and COVID treatment centers across the country.

The company has adequate manufacturing capacities and a solid distribution mechanism in place to ensure speedy access to this effective treatment pan India, it said in a statement.

''This launch is yet another step in our endeavour to enable access to all treatments in COVID care. We continue to be guided by the power of science to address the unmet needs of patients across the globe and bring care closer to the patients,'' Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said in a statement.

Earlier during the year, Cipla entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The drug major said it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch the antiviral drug in the country.

The regulatory approval comes on the back of a five-month collaborative trial conducted by a consortium of companies.

Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.

The drug inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

