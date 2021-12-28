Left Menu

Primaeam Solutions inaugurates additive manufacturing centre in Chennai

The opening of our new centre in Chennai will further shorten the development time for the industries, managing director of Primaeam Karthik Rajendiran said.Primaeam has partnered with SLM Solutions, Germany, too, and that would be a turnaround in the Indian engineering and aerospace industries.

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI): Primaeam Solutions Pvt Ltd, an additive parts manufacturing service company, has inaugurated its first additive (3D printing) manufacturing customer experience centre here at an investment of Rs 20 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The innovation and incubation centre for healthcare would further give physical shape to the design through the company's in-house worldclass additive manufacturing facility, a statement from the company said.

Primaeam said it partnered with Belgium-based Materialise for the centre which would provide access to a state-of-the-art materialise mimics innovation suite helping the start-ups, medical device companies and hospitals.

Chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) S Pankaj Kumar Bansal, who inaugurated the unit, said, ''We are proud of Primaeam for launching the additive manufacturing centre and for partnering with SLM and Materalise. Companies like Primaeam can demonstrate the capacity of Tamil Nadu in the field of precision-making, aerospace, defence technology to world market leaders.'' ''Additive manufacturing is already an integral part of worldwide production system today. The opening of our new centre in Chennai will further shorten the development time for the industries,'' managing director of Primaeam Karthik Rajendiran said.

Primaeam has partnered with SLM Solutions, Germany, too, and that would be a turnaround in the Indian engineering and aerospace industries. The initiative aims to promote applied research collaboration activities in the areas of indigeneous metal powder development and necessary parameter requirements.

Commenting on partnership, managing director of SLM Solutions Srinivas Shastry said, ''We are excited to have Primaeam as our customer with our trailblazing SLM 280 twin 700w machine which would empower Primaeam in industrialising and growing their 3D Metal printing offerings to both Indian and global markets.'' PTI VIJ NVG NVG

