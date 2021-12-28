Skippi Ice Pops Gets 10 Million INR Investment from Shark Tank India

Hyderabad based FMCG start-up creates history becoming the 1st brand on Shark Tank India to receive an ALL SHARK DEAL Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Skippi Ice Pops - India’s 01st Ice Popsicle brand received funding of a whopping 10 million INR for 15% equity in the 1st edition of Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Monday, 27th December 2021. Led by Kabra Global Products Pvt. Ltd., India, Skippi Ice Pops launched with an aim to introduce a fun new product in the F&B category by husband and wife duo, Ravi Kabra and AnujaKabra. Skippi Ice Pops created history becoming the 01st brand on Shark Tank India to receive an ALL SHARK DEAL. Impressed by the pitch and the product, SkippiIcepops received backing from all 5 sharks- Ashneer Grover, MD and Co-founder, Bharat Pe, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO, Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt, Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Skippi Ice Pops is here to bring back a part of our childhood while allowing parents to introduce one of the most loved treats to their children with a product that is 100% natural and created with stringent hygiene standards. On receiving funding from Shark Tank India, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder of Skippi Ice Pops said, “We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India, it is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market.” Currently available for purchase in six exciting flavours; Raspberry, Orange, Cola, Mango Twist, Bubblegum and Lemon at www.skippi.in, and across all major online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Qtrove and at several states with distributor chain. Skippi Ice Pops is currently available in over 660 outlets in Hyderabad alone, 2200 outlets across India and continues to grow. It is priced at INR 240 for paper box of 12 pops with 6 flavours and INR 666 for a bag of 36 pops. About Skippi Icepops Skippi Ice Pops is India’s first ice pops brand that ensures 100% Natural Flavours, Natural Colours, Natural Preservatives and Natural Sweeteners. Skippi Ice Pops is also the first ice pop brand in India to be sold at organised retail outlets. Skippi Ice Pops is owned by Kabra Global Products Pvt. Ltd., an offshoot of M/s Prabhat Udyog (India). With over 40 years of experience in the Food & Beverage industry, Kabra Global Products Pvt Ltd strive to bring the best brands and products to both exports and the Indian markets. Currently available in six exciting flavours; Raspberry, Orange Cola, Mango Twist, Bubblegum and Lemon at www.skippi.in/store, and across all major online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, GTrove, etc and across several states through their distributor chain. The brand is also available in 660+ outlets in Hyderabad alone, 2200 outlets across India and continues to grow. Find us on social media: Facebook: @skippiicepops (www.facebook.com/skippiicepops) Instagram: skippiicepops (www.instagram.com/skippiicepops/) Twitter: @skippiicepops (twitter.com/skippiicepops). Image: Skippi India x Shark Tank India PWR PWR

