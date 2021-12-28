ADYP Healthcare conducts private screening of '83' with Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare (ADYP Healthcare) conducts a private screening of movie '83' for healthcare warriors and families in presence of Legend Kapil Dev on whom this movie is based. Approximately 300 guests joined for this event organised at New Delhi. Shivdutt Das, MD & CEO, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare along with Kapil Dev welcomed the guests and watched the movie with the audience over the weekend.

Talking to the press at the event, Shivdutt Das, MD & CEO, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare, said, "Ajeenkya DY Patil Group aims to provide complete holistic healthcare solutions. The group has initiated healthcare projects in the state of Delhi and details will be announced very soon." Ajeenkya DY Patil Healthcare is dedicated to manage and expand the Health division of the company. It aims to provide complete healthcare ecosystem which includes but is not limited to providing major super specialities and critical care, Caregiving, Research, Tele Medicine, Medical College and much more. The group is also coming up with a massive 600 bed super Speciality hospital in the heart of Mumbai providing affordable healthcare to all.

Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group ("ADYPG") is a constituent of the D Y Patil Group, founded by Padma Shree Dr. D Y Patil, having 35 years of experience in managing and delivering quality healthcare across multiple specialities. The D Y Patil Group ("DYPG"), which has existed since 1983, is also one of the largest educational groups in the country. DYPG has over 180 Institutes of learning along with its four universities, based out of Navi Mumbai and Pune. DYPG operates three hospitals and provides affordable healthcare and medical attention to needy people. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)