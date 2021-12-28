Left Menu

Announce schemes for small industries, TACT tells Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:59 IST
Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) on Tuesday urged the Centre to announce schemes to protect small industries after holding meetings with industry captains.

In a resolution adopted at a meeting, TACT urged the Centre to convene meeting periodically and study the problems being faced by the small industries. TACT president J James told reporters here that the association requested to also bring down GST (goods and services tax).

The small industries, which were manufacturing nearly 1,400 products a few decades ago, started witnessing a decline after the WTO Agreement in 1995 as big industries and corporates started manufacturing these products, he said.

Stating that the Centre should revisit the agreement of the WTO, he asked the Centre to announce schemes to protect the industries which were seeing a decline due to the pandemic and also skyrocketing prices of raw materials.

TACT urged the Tamil Nadu government also to provide subsidy in electricity charges to those using below 25 HP and also to set up an industrial park for small industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

