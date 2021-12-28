Left Menu

Strides Pharma Science to soon launch generic Molnupiravir for COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 18:15 IST
Strides Pharma Science to soon launch generic Molnupiravir for COVID patients
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Tuesday said it will immediately launch its generic Molnupiravir, indicated for high-risk adult patients with COVID-19, in India under the brand Stripiravir.

The company has received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch Molnupiravir 200mg, an oral medication for COVID-19, in India.

In a statement, Strides said it will ''immediately launch Molnupiravir in India under its brand Stripiravir''.

The company is commercialising the product with a group integrated supply chain for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and solid oral dosage from its large-scale WHO Pre-Qualified (PQ) manufacturing capacities, it added.

''We are delighted to receive the DCGI approval for launching Molnupiravir, which has shown promising results in several clinical studies. The product provides therapeutic benefit to the patients with mild-to-moderate COVID symptoms and can be administered at home,'' Strides Pharma Science Ltd Managing Director and CEO R Ananthanarayanan said.

With the emergence of the new variants, he said, ''we believe Molnupiravir will benefit the broad population, which could be at risk due to COVID-19. We remain committed in our fight against this global pandemic''.

Indian authorities granted restricted emergency use approval to Molnupiravir for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

Strides said Molnupiravir has been granted approval by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as a safe and effective medication for patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. It also recently received the USFDA's Emergency Use Authorisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021