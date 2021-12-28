Left Menu

MetaMap raises Rs 530 cr from Tribe Capital, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 18:37 IST
Data marketplace start-up MetaMap (formerly Mati) on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 530 crore in Series B funding led by Tribe Capital.

Craft Ventures, Alameda Research (FTX), Titan Capital and angel investors including Jerry Murdock, founder of Insight Partners, also participated in the funding round.

The new capital brings the company's total funding to date to Rs 630 crore and it will be used to invest in product development and enhancing international expansion as it furthers its mission to help billions of people unlock online services and experience upward mobility, MetaMap said in a statement.

MetaMap is building its flagship tech hub in India, with over 30 employees already across offices in Bangalore and Gurgaon, and a plan to increase headcount by five times in India this year. The company will also form a number of partnerships with leading Indian fintechs, marketplaces and crypto exchanges in 2022, it added.

