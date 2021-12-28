Dalmia Bharat subsidiary DCBL deploys e-trucks

Dalmia Bharat subsidiary DCBL on Tuesday said it has launched an e-truck initiative with the deployment of two of the 22 proposed high capacity electric trucks in the fleet and the remaining would be inducted within this fiscal. Additionally, the company has commissioned two charging stations at its Rajgangpur Unit in the Sundergargh district of Odisha and three more such facilities will be set up by March next year, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said in a release.

It said that the first-of-its-kind move is aimed at accelerating the company's sustainability goal of lowering carbon emissions besides optimising its overall logistics cost.

With the introduction of the company's new EV truck fleet, the CO2 emissions pertaining to the diesel trucks will be reduced significantly, DCBL said. As part of the first phase of the initiative, two of the proposed 22 high capacity electric trucks have been put on track and balance 20 will be put to use before the end of FY22, the company said. Stating that IPL Tech, India's first manufacturer of high capacity trucks, has been commissioned by DCBL to provide the first of its kind EVs, it said, the company will be plying the trucks to transport slag, a major raw material for cement manufacturing, from the facility of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Rourkela to its cement manufacturing unit in Rajgangpur.

''Achieving environmental sustainability has always been a priority for us at DCBL from a business and a social standpoint. While we are grateful that our government is creating the right policy and investment environment that encourages organisations to take positive environmental action, as private organisations we need to take the lead,'' said Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO at Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited. ''By introducing EV fleets nationally in partnership with SAIL, we are confident the company will be able to achieve its sustainability goals of becoming carbon negative by 2040,'' he added. PTI IAS MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)