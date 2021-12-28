Natco Pharma plans to launch Molnupiravir capsules this week for treatment of COVID-19

Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it plans to launch its version of antiviral drug Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 this week.

The company has received approval for Molnupiravir capsules (200 mg), which would be sold under brand name Molnunat in the country, the drug firm said in a statement.

Molnupiravir is the first COVID-19 drug authorised by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of COVID-19 infection in adults who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

''Molnunat will be marketed by Natco and will be priced affordably,'' Natco Pharma said.

Phase 3 trials of Molnupiravir has shown significant reduction in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients, it added.

Molnunat is expected to be launched this week by the company in the domestic market, it added.

