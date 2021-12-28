Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on December 30.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on December 30.
This will be a part of a series of pre-budget consultations being held in the run-up to the Union Budget 2022-23.
While most of the consultation meetings this year have been conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting with state finance ministers will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement