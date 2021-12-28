Left Menu

Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on December 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:36 IST
Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on December 30.

This will be a part of a series of pre-budget consultations being held in the run-up to the Union Budget 2022-23.

While most of the consultation meetings this year have been conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting with state finance ministers will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021