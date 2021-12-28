Left Menu

Refunds of Rs 1.49 lakh crore issued to taxpayers so far this fiscal

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday it has issued over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in refunds to 1.45 crore taxpayers during the current financial year till December 27.

28-12-2021
IT refund of Rs 50,793 crore was issued in 1,42,48,302 cases and corporate tax refund of Rs 98,504 crore in 2,19,357 cases including 1.07 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,021.19 crore, the CBDT said. (ANI)

