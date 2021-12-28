STPI centre in Meerut inaugurated by MoS IT

Left Menu

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday inaugurated the fifth software technology park in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and said the state is rapidly evolving as a technology and investment hub.Chandrasekhar also announced a scholarship for a ninth class student, who developed an Artificial Intelligence AI solution Mitti ko jaano, fasal Pehchano, an official release said.The road to AtmaNirbhar Bharat goes through Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekhar said while inaugurating the software technology park in Meerut.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:28 IST
Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday inaugurated the fifth software technology park in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and said the state is rapidly evolving as a technology and investment hub.

Chandrasekhar also announced a scholarship for a ninth class student, who developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution ‘Mitti ko jaano, fasal Pehchano', an official release said.

The road to ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat' goes through Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekhar said while inaugurating the software technology park in Meerut. The minister cited the example of class ninth student Nandini Kushwaha, daughter of a farmer from Lalitpur, who participated in the AI for Youth challenge, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and IT in partnership with Intel. She worked out an AI solution titled ‘mitti ko jano, fasal pahchano'.

The new STPI-Meerut centre is expected to play a key role in empowering the tech startups and MSMEs to boost software exports and create job opportunities while attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and realising the vision of Digital Uttar Pradesh, the release said.

STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) -Meerut would play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Uttar Pradesh and empowering the budding tech entrepreneurs and innovators of Tier-2 and 3 cities to translate their ideas into innovative products.

In FY 2020-21, STPI-registered units contributed Rs 4,96,313 crore to IT and ITeS (IT enabled services) exports, in which Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs 22,671 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

