Startups key component in journey of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Karad

Startups in the country are the key component in the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:31 IST
  • India

Startups in the country are the key component in the journey of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Tuesday. Startups are not all about employment, this is also about finding solutions to the problems in the country itself, the minister noted.

''Startup is an important programme of Government of India and the government strongly stands with startups in the country. The startups of the country have created over 6 lakh jobs and among them over 1.14 lakh are from Maharashtra. In the journey of making India self reliant, Startup is the key component,'' Karad said at the virtual inauguration of Tata Technologies MAGIC (Marathwada accelerator for growth and Incubation council) Innovation Hub. A virtual exhibition for startup ecosystem has been organised by MAGIC, Tata technologies and CII and will be showcased for three months. Manisha Verma, Maharashtra's Principal Secretary for Skill Development and Employment said, ''There are nearly 58 thousand startups registered and out of them 19 per cent are in Maharashtra. The state has so far established 17 incubation centres for nurturing the innovative ideas. We select some best innovative ideas and let the startups work with the government agencies directly where they get a order of up to 15 lakh rupees''. ''The state has decided to make a statutory board for vocational courses,'' she added. PTI AW RSY MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

