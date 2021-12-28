Left Menu

PM undertakes road journey from Kanpur to Lucknow due to bad weather: Official

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:31 IST
PM undertakes road journey from Kanpur to Lucknow due to bad weather: Official
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to undertake an 80-km-long road journey instead of the air from here to Lucknow due to bad weather on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The Prime Minister undertook the road journey after all security arrangements, including the deployment of adequate police forces, were made on the route from Kanpur to Lucknow, the official added.

Kanpur's DCP (Traffic), BBGTS Murthy, told PTI that the PM's plane was to take off from Chakeri Airport near here and all arrangements were made accordingly but his plane could not take off due to bad weather.

The Prime Minister was then taken to Lucknow by road and all arrangements were made for his safe travel, he added.

A senior government official in Lucknow said the Prime Minister left for New Delhi by air from the state capital. Prime Minister Modi had visited Kanpur on Tuesday for his public engagements, including the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and the inauguration of the new metro line here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021