AU Small Finance Bank inducts ex-RBI deputy Governor H R Khan on its board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:49 IST
AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan as an independent director on its board.

The appointment is for a period of three years subject to the approval of shareholders, the bank said in a statement.

The appointment is part of the bank's endeavour to strengthen the board and its independence, it said.

The bank would immensely benefit from his vast and diverse experience across the financial services ecosystem, AU Small Finance Bank MD Sanjay Agarwal said.

''With his strong regulatory background and vast experience of over four decades as a career central banker, Khan’s addition to the board is a welcome step,'' the bank's chairman R V Verma said.

As the bank continues to expand its balance sheet, his joining of the board will help in further strengthening the governance ecosystem of the bank, he said.

