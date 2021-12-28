Left Menu

LIC seeks bids for consultancy services for its digital transformation

28-12-2021
The IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sought Expression of Interest from bidders to provide consultancy services for its digital transformation.

The Expression of Interest (EoI) has been invited from eligible management and strategy consultants who can evaluate the insurer's current IT setup, map it with current trend and best practices in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector in the country and globally, and articulate a strategy roadmap for its business-led digital transformation.

The strategy drawn should be in line with LIC's business strategy with the aim of organizational growth, sustainable competitive advantage, increased productivity of intermediaries, creating a unique as well as best value for customers, according to the EoI document.

The last date for submission of bids is January 17, 2022.

