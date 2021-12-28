Sebi tightens IPO fund utilisation norms; rules out interfering in issue pricing

Tightening rules for initial public offering (IPO), Sebi on Tuesday decided to put a cap on the usage of issue proceeds for unidentified future acquisitions and restricted the number of shares that can be offered by selling shareholders.

Also, the regulator has decided to bring under monitoring the funds reserved for general corporate purposes and extended anchor investors' lock-in period to 90 days and ruled out interfering either with the pricing or valuation of IPOs, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters in Mumbai this evening.

Further, the Sebi has decided to revise the allocation methodology for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The decision came amid a slew of new-age technology companies are filing draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPOs.

Tyagi asserted that the regulator has no intention to control the prices of IPOs in any manner.

Ruling out any move to control IPO pricing, after some recent issues were flaked for being too greedy on the price front, Tyagi said three decades ago, we were in a capital control regime, and so there was a control on capital accounts and resultantly, there was an issue on arbitrary pricing. But, we have moved into a disclosure-based control regime now, in which various disclosures are made in the DRHP and many other documents, and there is no pricing per se required by the Sebi.

''We are not into approving the prices IPOs or getting into IPO valuation. What I said recently was that whatever is the price arrived at that should be better disclosed in the offer document.

"Moreover price discovery is a function of the market, and that is how it works globally too. Price discovery is a function of the market and that is how it works globally as well,'' the chairman clarified to a specific query from reporters.

The regulator said that if a company in its offer documents set out an object for future inorganic growth, but has not identified any acquisition or investment target, ''the amount for such objects and amount for the general corporate purpose (GCP) shall not exceed 35 per cent of the total amount being raised''.

It is seen that lately in some of the draft offer documents, new-age technology companies are proposing to raise fresh funds for objects where the object is termed as 'funding of inorganic growth Initiatives' without giving details.

Explaining the rationale for bringing IPO fund usage under better monitoring, Tyagi said given changed circumstances where ''a large portion of IPO funds now being captioned under general corporate purposes, which earlier was only a small portion. Also, there is a large amount of funds being earmarked for inorganic growth. Earlier there was no monitoring on GCP as that was a small amount and not the general norm…. But I agree that new-age companies may need more money for such purposes and also need some flexibility as tech companies have different structures".

''But anybody who is raising public money through IPO should disclose what is the purposes of the money being raised. Any entity that raised money through IPO should disclose that purpose because investors are getting into the company based on that such information and so the money use has to be better monitored,'' Tyagi said.

The amount so earmarked for such objects, where the issuer company has not identified acquisition or investment target, as mentioned in objects of the issue in the draft offer document... shall not exceed 25 per cent of the amount being raised by the issuer, he said, adding that such limits will not apply if the proposed acquisition or strategic investment object has been identified and suitable specific disclosures are made at the time of filing of the offer document.

Yash Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said the inability to raise money for future unidentifiable acquisitions would impact capital raising plans of some unicorns, particularly, where such companies may not have any other use of capital and where existing shareholders are not keen to sell.

In addition, Sebi has said that the amount raised for general corporate purposes will be brought under monitoring and utilisation of the same will be disclosed in the monitoring agency report.

The report will be placed before the audit committee for consideration ''on a quarterly basis'' instead of ''on an annual basis''.

Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) registered with the Sebi, will be permitted to act as Monitoring Agency instead of Scheduled Commercial Banks and Public Financial Institutions.

''Such monitoring shall continue till 100 per cent instead of 95 per cent utilisation of issue proceeds as at present,'' Sebi said.

The regulator has prescribed certain conditions for Offer-for-Sale (OFS) to the public in an IPO, where draft papers are filed by an issuer without a track record.

Under this, Sebi said selling shareholders with more than a 20 per cent stake in the company before the IPO will be allowed to sell up to 50 per cent of their shares in the OFS.

Further, investors with less than a 20 per cent stake in a firm before the initial share sale will be able to sell only 10 per cent of their shares in the OFS.

About the lock-in period for anchor investors, Sebi said existing lock-in of 30 days will continue for 50 per cent of the portion allocated to anchor investors and for the remaining portion, lock-in of 90 days from the date of allotment will be applicable for all issues opening on or after April 1, 2022.

In case of book-built issues, Sebi said a minimum price band of at least 105 per cent of the floor price will be applicable for all issues opening on or after notification in the official gazette.

On the increased lock-in rules for anchor investors to 50 per cent exit after 30 days and the remaining 50 per cent after 90 days, Tyagi said this was done ''to instil confidence in retail investors that there are big institutions behind their companies. This is also to make sure that investor doesn't lose by investing in loss-making companies''.

The extant lock-in norm was only 30 days post-issue.

Based on the experiences gained and inputs from stakeholders, it has been decided that in any loss-making company the anchor investors, who own 75 per cent of the stock and investment remain invested. So, higher locking is given to provide confidence to retail investors and that they need not worry about their investments,'' Tyagi said.

On why 90 days, he said there were conflicting views on the number of days, so we decided to tread the middle path else probably the whole system would have collapsed.

