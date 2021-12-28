Over 4.67 cr ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh alone in single day

Over 4.67 crore income tax returns have been filed, including more than 15.49 lakh ITRs filed on December 27 alone, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

The last date for filing ITRs for the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.

''Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 27th December 2021. More than 15.49 lakh ITRs were filed on 27.12.2021, and this number is likely to increase further as the due date of 31st December 2021 is approaching,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Over 3.91 crore returns have been verified, out of which more than 3.35 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. In the last 3 days itself, 27.7 lakh Aadhaar OTP requests have been generated on the new e-filing portal, the CBDT said, advising taxpayers to complete pending e-verification at the earliest.

Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.88 crore ITRs have been processed and over 1.07 crore refunds worth Rs 21,021 crore for AY 2021-22 (the fiscal year 2020-21) have been issued. “The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers not to wait till the last minute and file their Income Tax Returns without further delay,” the CBDT said. It also advised taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 2021) to file their returns at the earliest to avoid a late fee. Out of 4.67 crores ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 53.6 per cent (2.5 crores) is ITR-1, 8.9 per cent (41.7 lakh) is ITR-2 (filed by people having income from residential property), 10.75 per cent (50.25 lakh) is ITR-3 (filed by people having income as profits from business/ profession, 25 per cent are ITR-4 (1.17 crore).

Besides, 5.18 lakh ITR-5 (filed by LLPs), 2.15 lakh ITR-6 (filed by businesses) and 0.43 lakh ITR-7 (filed by trusts) were filed.

Over 48.19 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal, and the balance has been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities, according to the CBDT. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crores ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

