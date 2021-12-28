Left Menu

Bihar cabinet approves modernisation of 149 ITIs in collaboration with Tata Technologies

Kumar said the exercise for the remaining 89 facilities will be completed by March 2023.The cabinet also decided not to give further extension to Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan after December 31 as his current term will come to an end on that day.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:19 IST
Bihar cabinet approves modernisation of 149 ITIs in collaboration with Tata Technologies
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a project worth over Rs 4,606 crore for modernisation and urgradation of 149 state-owned Industrial Training Institutes to centres of excellence.

The project will be executed in collaboration with Tata Technologies, Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

''The state government will soon sign a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with Tata Technologies in this regard. The company will spend 88 per cent of the cost and the rest 12 per cent will be borne by the state government to modernise the ITIs to impart advanced training to youths,'' the official said. Tata Technologies has ''agreed to upgrade all 149 government-owned ITIs across the state'', he said. Sixty of them have their buildings and other necessary infrastructure and these will be modernised in the first phase by March 2022. Kumar said the exercise for the remaining 89 facilities will be completed by March 2023.

The cabinet also decided not to give further extension to Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan after December 31 as his current term will come to an end on that day. He was given two extensions of three months each, one from July 1 and the other from October 1. Sharan, the 1985-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the state chief secretary on May 1 after the demise of his predecessor Arun Kumar Singh due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021