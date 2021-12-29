Hisense announces its biggest year end bonanza offer and introduces a new 'Simple Life' series washing machine with steam sterilization in India

- Announces special prices and limited period offer of 5-year panel warranty worth up to Rs. 15,000/- across product range - Plans to launch an exciting range of new products including Smart TV's, Washing machines, Mini refrigerators and AC's next year NEW DELHI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As another exciting year is coming to an end, Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer has announced its biggest and most exciting offers for its customers across the product portfolio. The attractive offers include special prices and extended warranty on its television range. The brand has also introduced a new entry level washing machine - 'Simple Life' series with steam sterilization technology in silver finish, available in 6Kg and 7Kg at INR 19,990/- and 24,990/- respectively.

Hisense entered the Indian market last year and has launched an array of products including Smart TVs, QLED TV's with Full Array local diming, Flagship 8K TV, Side by Side Refrigerator, and Washing Machines. Within two years, the brand has gained immense popularity among its consumers with its innovative offerings at competitive price points. Keeping up with this trend, Hisense is all geared up to launch its new product range which includes a new 120 inch Laser TV -120L9G, a new AC line up, the new Tornado A7H and Entry level 4K series - E6H, A6H. The brand will also be launching premium televisions that include OLED TV, QLED U8H & U7H. Further, the brand will also be strengthening its washing machine portfolio with the launch of a new Front Load Washing Machine.

Mr. Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense, said, ''The Indian market has graced Hisense with an immense positive response. We have seen a tremendous growth for the products that we have launched in the Indian market and we strive to launch more cutting-edge products for our consumers in the coming future. To celebrate the New Year and instill trust in our products, we are delighted to offer 5 years warranty to our customers unlike other players in the market.'' The brand is all set to give its customers an amazing consumer offer as they step into 2022. The offers include: Tornado Series A73F Hisense Tornado A73F series provides an astonishing sound equipped with a JBL 6 speaker system with 102 watts of powerful sound. The TV provides a rich viewing experience with features likes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HLG, and Ultra Dimming. Putting one in the center of the action from the comfort of your living room. Available in 50'', 55'' & 65'' inches.

Warranty Offer: 5 Year Warranty (Extended warranty on panel) Special Price: 50'' variant – INR 40,999/-, 55'' variant – INR 45,999/- & 65'' variant – INR 69,999/- Vivid 4K TV (43A6GE) A Vivid viewing experience with ultra-vivid high contrast panel, you can experience depth in every picture. Equipped with features like Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG and Dolby Atmos. Hisense Vivid 4K TV (43A6GE) is the perfect choice to enjoy one's favorite content. Warranty Offer: 5 Year Warranty (Extended warranty on panel) Special Price: INR 30,999/- MegaTV ( 70A71F ) Feel the action come alive with the Hisense Mega 70'' TV that will upgrade your viewing experience to another level. Enjoy rich visuals with Dolby Vision, Ultra Dimming, UHD AI Upscaler, Precision Colour and much more. Immerse into powerful audio with Dolby Atmos and 36W sound. With the bigger screen your entertainment will get better and better. Warranty Offer: 5 Year Warranty (Extended warranty on panel) Special Price: 55'' variant – INR 38,999/- , 70'' variant – INR 79,999/- Washing Machine Range (WFVB6010MS & WFVB 7 01 2 MS) Hisense introduced its entry level washing machine range, Simple Life washing machine series. It is specially curated with 15 Washing Programs, Steam Sterilization, High Handle Design, Snow Flake Drums and Quick Wash functions to add convenience to one's life. Its Snowflake drum ensures gentle cleaning of the laundry while providing hygiene. Available in 6Kg & 7Kg.

About Hisense Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. It is known for its glorious 52 years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and is also the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico and South Africa. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 16 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)