Topnotch Foundation felicitated winners of International Leadership Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/TPT): Topnotch Foundation organized the International Business/ Education/ Healthcare Leadership Awards 2021, on 23rd December in Hotel Novotel, Goa. The ceremony was conducted to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education, and Business.

During the award function, Faggan Singh Kulaste- The Union Minister of State For Steel & Rural Development Govt. India, Pandit Sunil Bhalara- The Minister of State, The Labour Welfare Council, Govt of UP, and Poonam Dhillon- The Indian Film Actress were present as the chief guest who felicitated the winners. Some of the awardees for different categories were The National Institute Of Fire And Safety- India's Biggest Training And Placement Fire Safety Institute Of India, Mbnk Phygital Financial Marketplace Pvt-Most Emerging Digital Payment Platform Of The Year, Ritesh Verma (Founder) Pratima. Net-Most Trusted Cancer Care Platform In India, Zeliant Group Of Companies-Most Trusted Group Of Companies Of The Year, Pasura Crop Care Pvt Ltd-Most Innovative Agricultural Equipments & Bio Products Company Of The Year, Dr N. Murugesan-Best Nephrologist In Southeastern India, Dr Lipi Singh-Women International Healthcare Innovators Of The Year, Signity Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd-The Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Company Of Central India, J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd-Outstanding Contribution In Real Estate Sector, Dr Priti Mangesh Deshmukh-Women Healthcare Personality Of The Year, Karma Management Global Consulting Solution Pvt. Ltd.-Most Trusted "Tech Enhanced Compliance & Governance Management Consulting Company Of The Year.

The others that were awarded, included- Swiss Garnier Group Of Companies-Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Of The Year, Lnct Group Of Colleges- Best University In North India, Dr Pai's Hair Transplantation And Prp Clinic-Best Hair Transplant & Prp Treatment In Kerala, Dr Krishna Mohan R-Most Trusted Urologist & Consultant Of The Year, Pranav Ayurveda Panchakarma Clinic-Most Innovative Ayurveda Healthcare Clinic Of The Year, Dr. Vishwanathbl-Most Innovative Physician And Diabetologist Of The Year, Luczotiq Pvt. Ltd-Most Innovative Company For Perfume & Fragrance Items, Top time Consumer Pvt. Ltd-Most Trusted Direct Selling Company Of The Year, Hind Zinc School-Best Public School In Chittorgarh, Novel Tissues Pvt Ltd-Most Innovative Manufacturer Of Wet Tissues And Other Personal Hygiene Products Of The Year. Other companies that were felicitated were Rda Print Pack-Best Quality With Commitment In The Printing & Packaging Industry For The Year 2021, Bioera Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd-Most Innovative Bio-Tech Company, Ridm-Regional Institute Of Digital Marketing-Best Edutech Company In India For Job Oriented Courses, Dr Km Ramachandran- Iconic Leader Of The Year, Minspire Marketing Solution Pvt. Ltd-Best Digital Marketing Company Of The Year(Delhi/NCR), Betacon Hospital-Most Trusted Diabetes Care Hospital Of The Year, Palwe Pest Control Pvt. Ltd-Most Trusted Pest Control Services Provider Of The Year.

The others in the list are- Blue Wings Group Of Institutions-Most Innovative Educational Institution With Excellent Placement Of The Year, Biju Pegu (Gratia Technology Pvt. Ltd.)-Tech Start-Up Of The Year -Cyber Security, Ajay Kamath- Digital Leader Of The Year, Aspirant Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd-Best Digital Business Technology Solution Provider In Telangana, Dr Chandrashekhar Pakhmode-Best Neurosurgeon Vidarbh Maharashtra, Chandigarh Group Of Colleges, Jhanjeri-Excellence In Agriculture Education, Moulshree Dubey- Iconic Women Entrepreneur Of The Year, Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Centre Pvt. Ltd.-Most Trusted Diagnostic Center Of The Year. Dr Tinku Joseph K. -Most Promising Interventional Pulmonologist In India, M/S Htp Global Technologies Pvt. Ltd-Most Trusted Company For It, Telecom Infrastructure And Managed Services Of The Year (Maharashtra), Sudarshan Sabat- Best Mind Trainer In The World, Dr Prabhir Bhaumik- Best Pediatrician & Healthcare Consultant Of The Year, Dr Sridev Shastri- Most Trusted Astrologer In West Bengal, Mits Healthcare Pvt.Ltd.-Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year, Aryan Sabat- Youngest Author & Trainer In India, Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd-Best Pharma Manufacturer And Franchisee Company, Radiant Institute Of Management & Science- Ranked 5th In International Courses In Central India are some of the people who were recognized during the event.

Companies that were recognized were Healthkind Labs Private Limited-Leading Pharma Marketing Company In Vidarbha Region (Maharashtra), Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous- Best Higher Educational Institute In Karnataka, Dr Krunal Soni- Most Promising Young Arthroscopy Surgeon, Liqo-Most Promising Company For Electronic Products And Home Appliances Of The Year, Al-Khateeb Group Of Educational-Iconic Legend In The Field Of Education, Gursharan Hospital-Most Innovative Hospital For Sophisticated And Advanced Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery Of The Year, Dr Dilip Donekar- Best Doctor Of Cancer In India, Jay Developer- Best Affordable House In Nashik, Shivaya Hospital-Most Promising Ayurveda Hospital Of The Year, Hellens School-Most Innovative School With Excellence Education In Bihar. Dr Mitul Vasa (Visaman Global Sales Ltd)-Youngest Business Leader Of The Year, Keva Kaipo Industries Private Limited-Most Innovative Herbal Product Company Of The Year, Cipaca Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd-Most Trusted Multi-Disciplinary ICU Care Provider Of The Year, Emergene Agrinovo Pvt. Ltd-Global Innovation Award For Sustainable Agriculture Systems 2021, Sundip Gun- Most Trusted Educationist Of The Year, Dr Sanjib Kumar Behera-Outstanding Contribution In Healthcare Sector And Nation Building, Jewellery Shop India- Most Trusted Online Gemstones Seller Of The Year, and M/S. Harita Industries-Best Manufactures Of Electrical Control Panels Of The Year have been the others on the list.

All these firms and people were recognized for their hard work and contribution to society. It was a great initiative by the Top Notch foundation as it is very necessary to acknowledge such people who are making great changes in society. This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

