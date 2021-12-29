Left Menu

3 killed, 10 injured as MUV rams into truck in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two minor boys and a woman were killed and nearly 10 other people injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The MUV was going from Vapi in south Gujarat towards Rajkot in Saurashtra when it hit the truck, parked on a roadside, from behind near Bagodara town on a state highway, an official from Bagodara police station said.

Two school-going boys and a woman were killed in the accident, he said. Around 10 other passengers of the MUV were injured and rushed to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment, the official said.

