4.86 crore IT returns filed for AY 2021-22 till Dec 28

Over 4.86 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year 2021-22 till December 28, Income Tax Department data showed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Over 4.86 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year 2021-22 till December 28, Income Tax Department data showed on Wednesday. A total 18,89,057 income tax returns were filed on December 28. With this, the cumulative number of ITRs filed for the Assessment Year 2021-22 rose to 4,86,34,306.

More than half of the total returns that have been filed are ITR-1. Of the total 4.86 crore ITRs filed so far, 2.57 crore are ITR-1. The second-highest number is of ITR-4 which stood at 1.23 crore, Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

The last day to file ITR for the current assessment year is December 31. Of the e-verified ITRs more than 2.88 crore ITRs have been processed and over 1.07 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued, according to an official statement released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

