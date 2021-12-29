Left Menu

Banks, retail stocks power European shares in thin trading

Spain's IBEX was also flat a day after its parliament approved a 2022 budget and a major spending plan that could be one of the largest in the country's history. BPER Banca added 1.7% after agreeing to hire 550 new staff and make 300 temporary contracts permanent on top of 1,700 exits that Italy's fifth-largest bank already announced in September.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:16 IST
Banks, retail stocks power European shares in thin trading
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday, led by banks and retail shares, although rising coronavirus cases fuelled concerns about the economic outlook for next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.2% as of 0815 GMT, with retail, banks and travel stocks rising between 0.3% and 1.3%. The benchmark hit a five-week high in its previous session. France's CAC 40 had also reached a new record, although the index was flat in early trade on Wednesday after the country's new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period hit a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday, one of the highest one-day tallies worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

Britain's FTSE 100, meanwhile, jumped 1% on higher oil prices and slim prospects of lockdowns till the year-end. Spain's IBEX was also flat a day after its parliament approved a 2022 budget and a major spending plan that could be one of the largest in the country's history.

BPER Banca added 1.7% after agreeing to hire 550 new staff and make 300 temporary contracts permanent on top of 1,700 exits that Italy's fifth-largest bank already announced in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021