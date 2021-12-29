GlobalBees secures $111.5 mn funding; enters 'unicorn club'

GlobalBees on Wednesday said it has secured USD 111.5 million (about Rs 834 crore) in a recent funding round led by Premji Invest.

With this, GlobalBees' valuation stands at USD 1.1 billion, and it has joined the 'unicorn club'. A company with a valuation of over a billion-dollar is called a unicorn.

A `roll-up e-commerce company', GlobalBees invests in, acquires, and grows seller businesses across Amazon, Flipkart, and other marketplaces. It is an aggregator of digital brands that aim to transform marketplace sellers into international brands.

GlobalBees ''has secured USD 111.5 million in series B funding led by Premji Invest'', according to a statement.

''The round also saw participation from existing investors including SoftBank and FirstCry, while Steadview Capital becomes the latest investor to back the company,'' the statement added.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds to strengthen its product portfolio and drive its efforts towards product innovation, customer experience, hiring talent, and scaling companies.

''The company is now 100 plus people strong. The company is in advanced talks with 20 plus companies to strengthen its portfolio of digital first brands,'' it added.

"We have a deep purpose to build meaningful products across industries that address unique consumer needs,'' Nitin Agarwal, GlobalBees CEO, said.

GlobalBees was founded in May 2021 and has a wide portfolio of companies in categories such as homecare, beauty and personal care, nutrition and wellness, fashion jewelry, and eyewear in just seven months.

''GlobalBees plans to invest in 100 plus brands across verticals over the next three years, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organization, and lifestyle,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)