PingPong Payments presented a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event to enhance the growth of international companies

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:21 IST
PingPong Payments. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi (India), December 29 (ANI/PNN): Recently, PingPong Payments has organised a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event for the international companies which were dedicated to enhancing their growth. The successful event took place in Mumbai and witnessed an extraordinary response. Industry heavyweights such as Amazon Global, Stelcore, DHL, Vinculum, and PingPong gave enlightening seminars to over 120 worldwide vendors. It was an event that included all facets of worldwide selling.

PingPong is a one-stop solution for international enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and exporters. The company was founded in 2015 in New York, and it is a unicorn with a $2 billion market capitalization. Currently, it is available in more than 43 countries and regions. It is giving work to over 1000 employees globally, and more than one million merchants are using PingPong worldwide. Mukesh Kumar Sahu, the country head of PingPong Payments India, claims the company has over 3 million consumers worldwide and the lowest commission rate in the market.

PingPong has been named one of CB INSIGHTS' Top 250 Fintech Startups worldwide, as well as one of the top 28 organisations in the Payments Processing Segment, according to Chetna Sharma, the firm's Lead-India Marketing. Global Banking & Finance Review has named it the BEST PAYMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER IN THE USA FOR 2021.

PingPong Payments eases the way of businesses and offers multiple services without any kind of hustle. You can enjoy the benefits of the fastest payments with hassle-free onboarding. They provide several services for Indian customers like:

International Payments: Get virtual receiving accounts in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Australia, JPY, Dubai etc. Receive payments from anywhere in the world. Local Bank Withdrawal: Funds automatically transferred to your India bank account in INR, USD, GBP, EUR or any other local currency through EEFC Bank Account at highly competitive rates.

Fast and Secure Payments: Safe and hassle-free cross-border payments; faster than you would have ever experienced Transparency: Live Currency calculator on website & dashboard. No hidden charges involved.

Not only this, PingPong Payments organises events for the businesses and share the strategies to grow them. They are present at your services 24*7. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

