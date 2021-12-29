Hong Kong shares close down as tech giants weigh
** The three tech giants, also heavyweights in the Hang Seng Index, were the biggest point contributors dragging down the gauge. ** Healthcare stocks dropped 1.9%, while consumer staples declined 1.4%. ** Hotpot chain Haidilao International Holdings plunged 5.7%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng index. ** Mainland real estate developers listed in Hong Kong fell 2.3%.
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong shares snapped a five-session rising streak and finished lower on Wednesday dragged by tech giants, as sentiment remained weak on the battered sector. The Hang Sen index fell 0.8% to 23,086.54, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2% to 8,098.76 points.
** China's central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emission cuts, central bank governor Yi Gang told state-owned Xinhua. ** Yi also said the PBOC will keep its monetary policy flexible and appropriate, and liquidity ample.
** Hang Seng Tech index fell 1.8% to a record low since its inception in July 2020, with Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan down 2.6%, 1.2% and 3.3%, respectively. ** The three tech giants, also heavyweights in the Hang Seng Index, were the biggest point contributors dragging down the gauge.
** Healthcare stocks dropped 1.9%, while consumer staples declined 1.4%. ** Hotpot chain Haidilao International Holdings plunged 5.7%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng index.
** Mainland real estate developers listed in Hong Kong fell 2.3%. ** Property developer China Aoyuan Group Ltd tumbled 9.7% after it was served with a writ of summons issued in a Hong Kong court by Citi and Nine Masts Investment Fund for a claim of $131 million debt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hang
- China
- tech giants
- Citi
- Alibaba Group
- Hong Kong
- Tencent Holdings
- Healthcare
- 23
- Meituan
- Xinhua
- Hang Seng
ALSO READ
Rugby-Paisami re-signs for Australia through 2023 World Cup
EXCLUSIVE-HSBC says clients must have plan to exit coal by end-2023
WPI inflation spikes to 14.23 pc in Nov as crude, metal prices harden
Aster Announces Bringing Healthcare to the Doorsteps Through 455 Facilities
Wholesale price-based inflation spikes to 14.23 per cent in November against 12.54 per cent in October: Govt data.