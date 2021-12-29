Hong Kong shares close down as tech giants weigh

Hong Kong shares snapped a five-session rising streak and finished lower on Wednesday dragged by tech giants, as sentiment remained weak on the battered sector. The Hang Sen index fell 0.8% to 23,086.54, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2% to 8,098.76 points.

** China's central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emission cuts, central bank governor Yi Gang told state-owned Xinhua. ** Yi also said the PBOC will keep its monetary policy flexible and appropriate, and liquidity ample.

** Hang Seng Tech index fell 1.8% to a record low since its inception in July 2020, with Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan down 2.6%, 1.2% and 3.3%, respectively. ** The three tech giants, also heavyweights in the Hang Seng Index, were the biggest point contributors dragging down the gauge.

** Healthcare stocks dropped 1.9%, while consumer staples declined 1.4%. ** Hotpot chain Haidilao International Holdings plunged 5.7%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng index.

** Mainland real estate developers listed in Hong Kong fell 2.3%. ** Property developer China Aoyuan Group Ltd tumbled 9.7% after it was served with a writ of summons issued in a Hong Kong court by Citi and Nine Masts Investment Fund for a claim of $131 million debt.

