NTPC receives Rs 135 cr interim dividend from JV firm
- Country:
- India
State-owned NTPC Limited on Wednesday said it has received around Rs 135 crore as interim dividend from a joint venture company.
In a statement, the power giant said this is the second interim dividend paid by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) in the current fiscal.
''NTECL, a 50:50 JV of NTPC and TANGEDCO, has paid a second interim dividend of Rs 135,09,30,543/- (net of TDS) for the Financial year 2021-22 towards NTPC's Limited 50 per cent share,'' it said.
In this regard, Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL, presented the cheque to the senior management of NTPC on December 28, 2021.
According to the statement, the total interim dividend NTECL paid to its promoters for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 488 crore.
