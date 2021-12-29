Left Menu

NTPC receives Rs 135 cr interim dividend from JV firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:42 IST
NTPC receives Rs 135 cr interim dividend from JV firm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC Limited on Wednesday said it has received around Rs 135 crore as interim dividend from a joint venture company.

In a statement, the power giant said this is the second interim dividend paid by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) in the current fiscal.

''NTECL, a 50:50 JV of NTPC and TANGEDCO, has paid a second interim dividend of Rs 135,09,30,543/- (net of TDS) for the Financial year 2021-22 towards NTPC's Limited 50 per cent share,'' it said.

In this regard, Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL, presented the cheque to the senior management of NTPC on December 28, 2021.

According to the statement, the total interim dividend NTECL paid to its promoters for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 488 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021