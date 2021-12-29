Omicron cases: Strict vigil on TN-Kerala border
- Country:
- India
With more Omicron cases being reported in neighbouring Kerala, the district administration is keeping strict vigil on border areas.
As Kerala is also witnessing incidents of Bird flu for the last few days, checking intensified at the check posts, where those coming from that State are subjected to medical tests for fever, cough or other related symptoms at Walayar and Pollachi, official sources said.
Coimbatore and surrounding areas have not reported the new variant of coronavirus so far and the measures are preventive in nature, the sources said.
Strict vigil is also in place at the airport to check passengers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
