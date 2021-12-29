Left Menu

European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain

European shares rose for a third straight session in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, hovering near an all-time high hit last month, supported by gains in banks and retail stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.3% to 489.61, a hair's breadth away from a record high of 490.58 hit in mid-November.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:50 IST
European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose for a third straight session in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, hovering near an all-time high hit last month, supported by gains in banks and retail stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.3% to 489.61, a hair's breadth away from a record high of 490.58 hit in mid-November. Retail stocks were the biggest gainers, while defensive sectors such as healthcare and industrial stocks rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

France's CAC 40 was flat, falling from a record high on Tuesday, as the country's new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period hit a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday. "Europe's restrictions will have a tail impact, but for now, markets are overwhelmingly pricing in the (Omicron) variant as a milder incarnation, despite its easier contractibility," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 1.1% on higher oil prices and slim prospects of lockdowns in the country till the year-end. "With market activity reduced for the holiday season, investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery hitting a minor bump, and not a pothole," Halley added.

Fears of hawkish central bank moves and tapering have sent equities into a tailspin several times this year. But the STOXX 600 has largely had a bull run in 2021 thanks to accommodative monetary policy and stimulus measures, with tech and financial stocks seeing the highest gains. However, analysts have mixed views going into 2022 as inflation fears, COVID-19 risks and an energy crunch persist. Many believe inflation running hot will pressure central banks to exit from policy accommodation sooner than expected.

Spain's IBEX rose 1%, a day after its parliament approved a 2022 budget and a major spending plan that could be one of the largest in the country's history. Deutsche Bank fell 0.3% after the German financial regulator said it had fined the bank about $10 million for controls related to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, a setback for the nation's largest lender in its attempts to restore its reputation.

BPER Banca added 1.7% after agreeing to hire 550 new staff and make 300 temporary contracts permanent on top of 1,700 exits that Italy's fifth-largest bank already announced in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021