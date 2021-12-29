Left Menu

Moti Jewels Palace all set for New Year Vibe with a glittering new collection

Moti Jewels Palace (MJP) is all set to welcome Delhiites to a festive looking store and add a New Year feeling with a sparkling collection of Classic designs and one of a kind Collection.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:11 IST
Moti Jewels Palace all set for New Year Vibe with a glittering new collection
Moti Jewels Palace. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi (India), December 29 (ANI/PNN): Moti Jewels Palace (MJP) is all set to welcome Delhiites to a festive looking store and add a New Year feeling with a sparkling collection of Classic designs and one of a kind Collection. Deep symbolism of elegance and personal charm, the MJP collection is designed to make the season of giving more meaningful, unique, and featured heirloom-quality handcrafted jewelry meant to be cherished from one generation to another.

For more than a century, Moti Jewels Palace has evolved into a name synonymous with artisanal craftsmanship, intricate design, unparalleled finesse, and exquisite beauty. MJP celebrates the joy of the season with its showrooms all decked up to spread the festive season's charm and warmth with its customers with huge discounts and offers. MJP believes that the new designs are a great way to be celebration-ready. You can deck their charming MJP unique handcrafted pieces with the lovely Christmas tree for the perfect elegance. Customers can complete their holiday outfits with MJP exquisite jewelry to mark the undying spirit of celebration.

"With the arrival of the festive season, we look forward to celebrating this joyful and special time of togetherness with our customers. We feel humbled to be a part of their lives and hold a special meaning in the time of their celebration and happiness. By extending the festive discounts to our customers, we want to allow our customers to take home the latest designs and love from Moti Jewels Palace with them." said Shaurya Jain, Director of Moti Jewels Palace. Established in 1857, MJP has continued the tradition for 6 generations of crafting art pieces that resonate with patrons with impeccable tastes for hand-crafted, pristine quality designs by traditional virtuoso artisans in accordance with the client's needs and specification. It has served a global clientele, including Indian and International Royalties, visiting dignitaries like Ambassadors and Heads of States, Hollywood celebrities, and renowned dynasties.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021