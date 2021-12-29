Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces organisational changes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced organisational changes with effect from January 1, 2022.

Key resources have been aligned and assigned responsibilities in a way, so as to drive synergy and efficiency throughout the organisation, the automaker said in a statement.

As part of the senior level restructuring, the company has appointed Raju B Ketkale as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Yoshinori Noritake as Executive Vice President & Chief Technical Officer.

Tadashi Asazuma has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Sales & Customer Services, Swapnesh R Maru as Executive Vice President, Finance & Administration, Vikram Gulati as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Governance and Sudeep S Dalvi as Senior Vice President & Chief Communication Officer.

''We at TKM, are pleased to announce the realignment of our senior leadership team, aimed at strengthening the organisation while rationalising the management structure based on accountability, complexity and future readiness,'' TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura noted.

As a people centric organisation,TKM has always put high emphasis on recognising talent who exhibit proficiency while ensuring flexibility in assignment to further enhance competitiveness, he added.

''This announcement not only recognises the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders, but also allows us to bring diversity within the management team,'' Yoshimura stated.

