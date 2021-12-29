Left Menu

Govt begins inviting applications from investors under PLI scheme for speciality steel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:57 IST
Govt begins inviting applications from investors under PLI scheme for speciality steel
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday said it has started inviting applications from investors looking to invest under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel.

March 29, 2022, has been fixed as the last date to submit the applications, the Ministry of Steel said in a tweet.

On July 22, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost production of speciality steel in India, attracting an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generating fresh 5.25 lakh job opportunities.

The scheme was notified by the government on October 22, and uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Steel.

''@SteelMinIndia calls for Online Registration and Application Submission under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel at https://t.co/7RTrFAoj11 Start Date: 29-Dec-2021. End Date: 29-Mar-2022,'' the ministry said.

The five categories of speciality steel that have been included in the PLI scheme are coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear-resistant steel, speciality rails, alloy steel products, steel wires and electrical steel.

Industries like automobile, electrical, defence and pipes are consumers of these grades of steel, and India is importing the same.

Earlier, speaking with PTI, Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said he is confident of a huge number of domestic and internal players coming forward to avail the benefits of the scheme and invest in India to produce speciality steel.

Kulaste has also said increasing per-capita steel consumption and the production of special steel as well as enhancing raw material security will remain the key focus areas of the government in 2022.

The government aims to save Rs 33,000-crore foreign exchange (forex) that goes out of India annually in exchange for the import of speciality steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021