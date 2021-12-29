Left Menu

Low sentiment among biz travellers due to Omicron scare may affect bookings in Jan-Mar: Hotels body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021
Low sentiment among business travellers on account of the Omicron scare is expected to take a toll on bookings during January-March, the Hotel Association of India said in its outlook for the coming year.

''The sentiment among business travellers is currently low owing to the Omicron scare and that is expected to take a toll on bookings during the Jan-March 2022 quarter,'' said M P Bezbaruah, secretary general of Hotel Association of India.

He observed that 2021 has been a year of hope, survival, and subtle recovery for the hotel industry in India.

''Easing up of local restrictions while ensuring an aggressive vaccination drive, coupled with the implementation of strict protocols to ensure safety and hygiene by hotels provided a major relief and boost to confidence amongst the travelling community,'' Bezbaruah said.

He outlined that categories like leisure and staycations saw a major uptick in demand in 2021 as travellers were more comfortable visiting locations at a motorable distance to avoid crowding and immerse into experiential stays and said the trend is expected to continue.

''The rate per room has also largely returned to pre-covid levels as far as leisure locations are concerned. Hotels across categories in metros continue to maintain average rates and are more likely to return to usual prices by the end of this fiscal,'' Bezbaruah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

