PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:47 IST
Long queues in Metro stations as govt imposes fresh curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A heavy rush is being witnessed across Metro stations here as the government has limited occupancy to 50 per cent in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

HUDA City Centre and IFFCO Chowk metro stations were the worst affected as passengers were seen forming a beeline up to the road. While a section of them fumed at the government's decision to operate public transport at 50 per cent capacity, others said they supported the move. "How do we go to work when it takes a couple of hours standing in queue alone?" said Varun Singla, a private company employee. Another passenger Pankaj Sharma at IFFCO Chowk metro station said, "There was a queue. There was some difficulty, but the government has taken a good decision." A Metro official said the restrictions will remain due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

