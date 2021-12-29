Left Menu

Passenger held at Jaipur Airport with gold worth Rs 30 lakh

A female passenger was detained with over 618 grams of pure gold worth Rs 30.64 lakh at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday, a Customs official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:13 IST
Passenger held at Jaipur Airport with gold worth Rs 30 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A female passenger was detained with over 618 grams of pure gold worth Rs 30.64 lakh at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday, a Customs official said. The passenger had arrived from Sharjah on Air Arabia flight G9 435 that landed at the airport today and was intercepted on the basis of suspicion. During search of the passenger, yellowish granular paste packed in two transparent polyethylene pouches and wrapped with black carbon tape was found concealed in her undergarments, the official said.

He said gold with 99.50 per cent purity and weighing 618.40 gram was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962.

A further investigation is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021