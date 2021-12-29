NRIs, OCIs do not need its prior nod to buy immovable property in India except in select cases: RBI

Reserve Bank on Wednesday said that NRIs and OCIs do not require its prior approval for the acquisition and transfer of immovable property in India, other than agricultural land, farmhouse, and plantation property.

The clarification has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) following queries received at its various offices with regard to the acquisition of immovable properties by Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in the wake of a Supreme Court judgment relating to the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA).

''It is hereby clarified that the concerned Supreme Court Judgment dated February 26, 2021, in Civil Appeal 9546 of 2010 was related to provisions of FERA, 1973, which has been repealed under Section 49 of FEMA, 1999,'' RBI said in a release.

At present, the central bank said ''NRIs/OCIs are governed by provisions of FEMA 1999 and do not require prior approval of RBI for acquisition and transfer of immovable property in India, other than agricultural land/ farmhouse/ plantation property...'' NRIs are Non-Resident Indians.

Further, the central bank said that a large number of queries have been received at its various offices based on newspaper reports on the Supreme Court judgment.

