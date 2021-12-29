Odisha launches digital life certificate mechanism for pensioners

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday launched an online service for the verification of identity and submission of life certificates for pensioners of the state government. The chief minister virtually launched the new initiative while attending the orientation programme for newly recruited 153 officers of Odisha Civil Services. Claiming that Odisha is the first state in the country to implement such a digital service for pensioners, Patnaik expressed happiness over the initiative.

Under the Digital Life Certificate system, identification and life certificates can now be submitted by the pensioners using artificial intelligence-based video-verification process.

“It will be of immense help to the pensioners as they can submit their identification and life certificates digitally, without visiting any government office simply by using their mobile phones. This facility will also be available at the ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ located across the state,” Patnaik said.

He also launched E-Diary, under which all information contained in the government diary can be readily and conveniently accessed by citizens using their mobile phones.

Patnaik said the introduction of digital life certificates and E-dairy were part of his government’s 5T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives.

The 5Ts include teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation, and time limit on which performance of government officials and projects are judged, while the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative attempts to bring in professionalism and behavioural change in public offices through a direct random feedback system from citizens. Observing that no matter how innovative a strategy is, its success is dependent on its effective implementation, the chief minister advised the officers to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people. “Civil Service is unique in its own way. It is not just a profession. It is a service towards your motherland and its common man. “At no point of time, under no circumstances, you should let down the trust of the common man. Each and every decision and action taken by you must be towards strengthening their hope and trust reposed on you,” Patnaik said. Highlighting that the development of the state and welfare of the poor remain at the core of all the government initiatives, the chief minister said it is only through hard work and devotion of young and capable officers that people will be able to reap the true benefits of the state’s initiatives. PTI AAM MM MM

