DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 29

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

** JERUSALEM - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made a rare visit to Israel for talks on economic and security issues with Israel's defence chief, with few prospects for any resumption of long-stalled peace negotiations. ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meet in Russia - 1000 GMT. MOSCOW – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia for an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (final day).

FRIDAY, DEC. 31 ** KAMPALA - Uganda President Yoweri Museveni gives address on COVID-19 situation, containment measures - 1700 GMT. SATURDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 12th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 2 SAUDI ARABIA – Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To. Jan. 14) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 4 VIENNA - 24th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via Videoconference. BURMA – 74th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 6 SYDNEY – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departs for Sydney, Australia to meet his counterpart Prime Minister Scott Morrison to strengthen Japan-Australia cooperation. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the president of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen and the European commissioners in Paris, to mark the beginning of the 6-month French presidency of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 7 NAYPYIDAW - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will visit Myanmar. (To Jan. 8) PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 32th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (To Jan. 18). PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 11th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 ** ABU DHABI - UAE Energy Forum. Speakers at the UAE Energy Forum to include the Emirati energy minister, OPEC's secretary-general and the CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. ** BREST, France - Informal meeting of EU defence ministers (to Jan. 13). HAITI - 12th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 13 BREST - EU Foreign ministers gather in Brest for an informal meeting to discuss international affairs. The meeting is chaired by the High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell (to Jan. 14). MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, speaks at Forum Europe meeting organized by Nueva Economia - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 14 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2022 (to Jan. 23). TUNISIA – 12th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 17 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup Meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2022 (to Jan. 19). DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2022 Annual Meeting (to Jan 21). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 24 LIBYA – President election. TRIPOLI - Election for Libyan house of representatives. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. LOME, Togo – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. EGYPT – 11th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26 STOCKHOLM - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pay an official visit to Sweden (to Jan. 28). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 30 LISBON - Portugal holds general election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 31

LOS ANGELES - 64th Annual Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 5

SAPPORO, Japan – 2022 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. COSTA RICA – Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 8 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2022 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 10

BERLIN – 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (to Feb. 20). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 12 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2022 (to Mar. 1). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 13

BEIRUT - 14th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 17th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PRISTINA - 14th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union summit. (To Feb. 18) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 21 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 25

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2022. (to Mar. 5). - - - - - - - - - Feb 27 MALI - Mali Presidential Election. MALI - Malian National Assembly. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

