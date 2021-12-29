Left Menu

Youth killed in mishap lives in others

Mangaluru Karnataka, Dec 29 PTI Vital organs of a youth here, critically injured in a road mishap and declared braindead, have been donated.Satish, after the accident on Sunday, was admitted to the Fr Muller Hospital here. In this backdrop, his family decided to donate his organs.The heart was sent to Manipal Hospital and liver to the Narayana Hridayalaya, both in Bengaluru.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:01 IST
Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 29 (PTI): Vital organs of a youth here, critically injured in a road mishap and declared braindead, have been donated.

Satish, after the accident on Sunday, was admitted to the Fr Muller Hospital here. He was in a coma and doctors declared him braindead on Tuesday. In this backdrop, his family decided to donate his organs.

The heart was sent to Manipal Hospital and liver to the Narayana Hridayalaya, both in Bengaluru. The ambulance carrying the organs headed for the airport and were transported by flight. One kidney was sent to KMC Manipal and the other to KS Hegde Hospital through a green corridor, a press release from the hospital said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

